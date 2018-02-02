The famous meteorologist says winter is here for six more weeks. (Source: Pennsylvania Cable Network/CNN)

It's Possum Day 2018! WQSB Radio in Albertville hosted it's 25th Annual Possum Day on Friday morning. Sand Mountain Sam didn’t see his shadow, so an early Spring is expected.

It began in 1993 with the original WQSB morning show hosts.

Each year a different possum is selected from the wild to determine if he will see his shadow to determine if there will be 6 more weeks of winter or spring.

Sand Mountain Sam is the nickname of the possum and he's only been wrong one time with his predictions and that was during his first year in 1993.

