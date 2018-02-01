Unsubstantiated threat prompts extra precautions at Florence High School

A threatening message was found at Florence High School. Authorities do not believe it is serious but are taking extra precautions just in case.

Sgt. Dennis Patterson with the Florence Police Department said there was a note on a calculator that read, "I’m going to shoot up the school on Friday."

Superintendent Jimmy Shaw said when they learned about it they contacted police immediately and sent out a robocall to parents.

Patterson said it appears to be an unsubstantiated threat but they are treating it like it's real just to be safe. There will be extra police presence at the school Friday.

The Emergency Management Association has also been notified.

"We take student safety serious everyday. Tomorrow, we will take every precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all students as we strive to do everyday that our doors are open. School will go on as normal," Shaw said on Facebook.

