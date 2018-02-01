Suspect names needed in Muscle Shoals business burglary

Muscle Shoals police say two men broke into a Verizon store on Avalon Avenue on Feb. 1, 2018. (Source: Muscle Shoals Police Department).

The Muscle Shoals Police Department is asking the public's help in finding two burglars.

Police are trying to identify two men who broke into the Verizon store located at 206 Avalon Ave. It happened at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Survellience video shows the two men breaking out the glass in the front door.

If you recognize the men, please contact detective Kelley at 256-383-6746 or kelley@mspolice.org with any information.

