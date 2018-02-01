Man tries to run from Limestone County Courthouse, crashes into statue

It comes with repeated phone calls and threats on the other end: pay up or your loved one is in danger.More >>
Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. Rain showers should be light and between any breaks in the rain expect cloudy skies and cooling temperatures.More >>
Limestone County deputies say someone's online date ended with a home invasion and three arrests.More >>
Five of Alabama's GOP lawmakers were aboard a train that collided with a garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia Wednesday morning.More >>
It was an emotional moment.as Kendrick Miller embraced his savior from his hospital bed. There wasn't a dry eye in the room, and Miller's family is calling Kim Cawthron an angel who saved his life.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Rowena Short, 39, registrar at Sarasota High School was the adult shown dancing with the student, according to the Sarasota Sheriff's office.More >>
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.More >>
ESPNW reporter Mechelle Voepel had strong words against the Missouri athletic director in his accusations against USC Gamecocks basketball fans and Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley.More >>
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.More >>
According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, a missing 16-year-old was located this morning around 2 a.m., in O’Neil, Nebraska.More >>
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.More >>
