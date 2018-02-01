Man tries to run from Limestone County Courthouse, crashes into statue

Members of law enforcement chase after a defendant who tried to run out of court. (Source: WAFF 48 News)

There was some commotion inside the Limestone County Courthouse Thursday as deputies started yelling and chasing after someone.

People inside of the courthouse looked around, unsure of what was happening.

It turns out a defendant ran from court, but he didn't make it very far.

In his haste to get away, he ran into a statue in front of the courthouse. The collision with the statue knocked the man down, allowing the deputies to catch him.

The statue is of Judge James Horton Jr.

On June 22, 1933, Horton set aside the verdict and death sentence of an all-white jury that found Haywood Patterson, an African-American, guilty of raping two white women.

Patterson was one of nine black youths falsely accused of committing acts of rape in March 1931. They were known as the “Scottsboro Boys.”

Horton’s decision to order a new trial for Patterson was a resounding blow to Jim Crow justice.

Despite criticism from some, Horton believed he was doing his sacred duty by upholding the dignity and integrity of the court.

On Thursday, the Judge Horton Monument Committee received a message from a court official after the incident, which stated that “Judge Horton continues to stand for justice.”

“Judge Horton remained unharmed,” it added.

