Limestone County Sheriff's Office launches new app

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is taking communication to a whole new level with the launch of their new app.

It’s a one-stop shop for the community to connect with the agency.

Once you allow push notifications, you can receive time sensitive, special alerts about big things happening in the county.

It is now available on the app stores for Apple and Android. You can search for it using “Limestone County Sheriff AL” in the app stores.

"Our mobile app connects our website and our social media, but it also adds a fully interactive characteristic. When you submit a tip on the app, it goes to special investigators, and Sheriff Blakely. It goes to me and to other select admin staff here so that we can ensure that it gets to the right person," said deputy Stephen Young, the agency's spokesman.

There’s also a feature where you can search for sex offenders in a certain area.

You can also print concealed carry permits using the app, search inmates in the jail and view press releases.

