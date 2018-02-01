Dogs found dead, starved at Hartselle boarding house; owner arrested

An animal boarding house owner was arrested after multiple dogs were found starved on her property.

The initial discovery was on Nov. 10, 2017. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports they responded to an animal complaint at Dog House of Alabama on Tapscott Road in Hartselle. This is a dog boarding business owned and operated by Alexandria Holland. Deputies say they found three deceased dogs who appeared to have starved to death.

There were three additional dogs there who survived by eating the other dogs’ remains, according to the sheriff's office. Criminal investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and officers of Morgan County Animal Control responded to the scene. The animal control officer took possession of the three surviving dogs and the remains of the deceased ones.

On Nov. 13, 2017, animal control officers went to Holland's home and found two "extremely emaciated" Dobermans. The dogs at the house were taken into custody by animal control officers.

A veterinarian later discovered that the Dobermans had a severe parasite and worm infestation and were treated for the worms, according to a press release.

Investigators obtained warrants for Holland on five counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal. She was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48