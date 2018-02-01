Teacher injured in fight at Huntsville school

A student fight that left a teacher injured at Columbia High School was caught on camera on Jan. 29, 2018. (Source: Viewer)

A fight broke out at Huntsville's Columbia High School on Monday where at least one teacher got injured. The video is making its rounds on social media and a concerned viewer sent it looking for answers.

According to the teacher's Facebook page, he'll be OK. He didn’t suffer any broken bones, but he did take a few days off to recover.

Huntsville City Schools is investigating how the fight started.

In the video you can clearly see the teacher trying to break up the fight, but he falls and then gets trampled by students. You can see one student kick him to get away. You can also hear another teacher asking for help. Many of the students are screaming, and you can hear one laughing.

Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Keith Ward couldn't say how many students were involved in Monday's fight, how many teachers were injured, or what caused this.

Ward said they have two school resource officers and security around to prevent arguments among students from escalating.

This fight did not have anything to do with the school being placed on "secure perimeter" for a short period of time Monday.

Ward said the school system is looking at security video and video shot on cellphones to figure out which students need discipline, including possible suspensions.

WAFF 48 News also reached out to Alabama Education Association to find out if they knew about the fight and if they were doing anything to help the teacher. We are waiting to hear back from them.

