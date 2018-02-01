Madison City Schools to hold first of three public input meetings

Madison City Schools will hold its first of three public input meetings Thursday at noon. This will be located at the Madison City School Board of Education boardroom.

This is stemming from Superintendent Robby Parker’s State of the School address he gave last week. In that address, Parker outlined his vision for the school system for the next 10 years.

He said some of the biggest challenges the school board faces deal with the rapid growth in the school system.

Parker said he wants to expand the Pre-K Program in the district. He also wants to expand on the languages available for students to learn.

Another key topic a lot of parents and children on wondering about is rezoning. Parker said in order to maximize the amount of space in all schools, the rezoning will have to be considered. Any proposals though will be presented to the school board on February 22.

If you can’t make it to the public input meeting, there will be two more held this month.

Here are the dates and times of the public input meetings.

Thursday, February 1, 2018, at 12 p.m. at the Central Office boardroom.

Thursday, February 15, 2018, at 6 p.m. at West Madison Elementary

Thursday, February 26, 2018, at 6 p.m. at Columbia Elementary.

Click here for the link to view a full review of Superintendent Parker's state of the school address.

