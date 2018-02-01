Officials tally seven homicides in Huntsville so far this year

The Madison County Coroner's Office tallies seven homicides in just the first 31 days of 2018. They say 5 of those murders were gunshot related.

While the police department wasn't readily available Wednesday for comment, WAFF 48 has reported on at least two of those murders that have claimed the lives on Adrian "AJ" Porter, 21, and William Shemar Walker, 19.

Porter was shot outside of Palladium Nightclub on Sparkman Drive just after midnight on New Years. Walker was gunned down outside of Lakeshore Crossing Apartments on Rime Village Drive last Friday. No one has been arrested in either case.

For the families of those murder victims, they say they are left balancing loss and so many unanswered questions.

"It's crazy. It's crazy. I don't understand how these kids are getting their hands on guns," Felicia Walker, the mother of William Walker said.

Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police says the department has a 95% homicide rate, though no one has been arrested in any of the murders so far this year.

Brittney Taylor, AJ Porter's sister, says every day she misses her brother and wants to see justice. "I love him so much. We love him so much. He would do anything in the world for anybody."

Lt. Johnson does not believe any of this year's shootings are related. He says most appear to be relationship-oriented.

