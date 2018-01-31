Crime Stoppers: Shopping spree with stolen card

Madison police say this man stole a purse outside the Walmart on Gillespie Road on Nov. 25, 2017. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

An illegal shopping spree is the subject of this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers.

Police say the suspect stole someone's purse out of a car at Walmart on Gillespie Road in Madison. This happened on Nov. 25, 2017. Police say the man has been using the stolen credit card at multiple stores in the Huntsville and Madison areas.

When he was caught on survellience cameras, he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray Alabama hoodie.

If you recognize him, call 256-53-CRIME. Your call is anonymous and could earn you up to a $1,000 reward.

