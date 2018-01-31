Jackson County murder preliminary hearing delayed due to possible attorney conflict

A preliminary hearing for two people in Jackson County who are charged with murder is delayed over a possible attorney conflict.

Attorney Parker Edmiston is hoping to be able to represent both clients but the state is objecting to that.

Brittany Smith and her brother, Christopher McCallie, are charged with killing 38-year old Joshua Todd Smith of Jasper, Tennessee. The murder happened at Smith's Stevenson home.

Here's the dilemma. Smith's mother has asked Edmiston to represent both defendants. However, the judge is concerned whether each defendant would get adequate representation.

Statements in court revealed Smith and McCallie may have given conflicting statements to investigators. In the first statement both say he pulled the trigger and in the second statement both say she pulled the trigger.

The judge said he would issue out a ruling at a later date.

McCallie is also asking for a bond reduction.

The judge said he'll make a ruling later.

