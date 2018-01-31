Online date turns into home invasion in Limestone County, deputies say

Limestone County deputies say someone's online date ended with a home invasion and three arrests.

Deputies determined that the victim had previously set up a date with a woman he met online. She was identified as 29-year-old Rikki Alisha Perry. Deputies say the date was on Tuesday but Perry never showed up.

Instead she arrived at his home Wednesday morning with two other people, identified as Bobby Gerald Peck Jr., 26, and Elizabeth Anne Case, 34. They reportedly entered the victim's home while he was asleep. He woke up to the suspects stealing from him and attempted to stop them, but they presented a tire iron and the victim retreated.

Investigators took the three suspects into custody in the 24000 block of Elkton Road. They also recovered some of the victim’s items from the suspects.

After interviewing them, all three were charged with first-degree robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are possible.

