AL lawmakers uninjured in fatal train wreck in VA

After some nice sunny and dry days to start the work week, today will be a day that you need the umbrella.More >>
Limestone County deputies say someone's online date ended with a home invasion and three arrests.More >>
Five of Alabama's GOP lawmakers were aboard a train that collided with a garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia Wednesday morning.More >>
It was an emotional moment.as Kendrick Miller embraced his savior from his hospital bed. There wasn't a dry eye in the room, and Miller's family is calling Kim Cawthron an angel who saved his life.More >>
An inmate is on the run after escaping from the Lawrence County jail.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.More >>
Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in a Cleveland backyard on Dec. 19, 2017.More >>
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.More >>
