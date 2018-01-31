AL lawmakers uninjured in fatal train wreck in VA - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

From the left, Alabama Reps. Martha Roby, Robert Aderholt, Gary Palmer, Mike Rogers, Bradley Byrne (Source: Congressional photos) From the left, Alabama Reps. Martha Roby, Robert Aderholt, Gary Palmer, Mike Rogers, Bradley Byrne (Source: Congressional photos)

Five of Alabama's GOP lawmakers were aboard a train that collided with a garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia Wednesday morning. No one on the train was seriously hurt, but the truck driver was killed.

The train was heading to a Republican retreat in West Virginia.

[READ MORE: Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with garbage truck, killing 1 on truck]

The congresspersons checked in on Twitter to let people know they were safe and to give updates.

.Rep. Robert Aderholt of Alabama's 4th District talked to WAFF 48 News by phone after the crash.

"From all we can tell, most of the members,House and Senate members, are fine. Unfortunately, as you've probably seen in some of the reports, a garbage truck was hit. There was one fatality, at least with that, and we're certainly sad to hear about that and certainly keeping those and their families in our prayers.," he said.

Gov. Kay Ivey also responded.

