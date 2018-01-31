AL lawmakers uninjured in fatal train wreck in VA

Five of Alabama's GOP lawmakers were aboard a train that collided with a garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia Wednesday morning. No one on the train was seriously hurt, but the truck driver was killed.

The train was heading to a Republican retreat in West Virginia.

[READ MORE: Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with garbage truck, killing 1 on truck]

The congresspersons checked in on Twitter to let people know they were safe and to give updates.

.Rep. Robert Aderholt of Alabama's 4th District talked to WAFF 48 News by phone after the crash.

"From all we can tell, most of the members,House and Senate members, are fine. Unfortunately, as you've probably seen in some of the reports, a garbage truck was hit. There was one fatality, at least with that, and we're certainly sad to hear about that and certainly keeping those and their families in our prayers.," he said.

REP. ROBERT ADERHOLT

I just wanted to send a quick note to let everyone know Caroline and I are fine. We were on the train headed to a Republican planning conference when the train collided with a truck. I’m told one person in the truck has died. Our prayers to that person’s family & any others hurt. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) January 31, 2018

REP. MARTHA ROBY

We are okay. Please pray for all involved in this accident. https://t.co/Z2sCRaLw8x — Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) January 31, 2018

REP. MIKE ROGERS

Please pray for all the victims and their families involved in today's train crash. — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) January 31, 2018

UPDATE: Mike and Beth are on the train, but are both OK. https://t.co/6MUWh2MvYd — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) January 31, 2018

REP. GARY PALMER

Ann and I were both on the train, but we are fine. We are praying for comfort for the family of the individual who is deceased and praying God's mercy and healing for the two who were injured and we are praying for the engineer of the train who was also injured. — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) January 31, 2018

REP. BRADLEY BYRNE

A huge gratitude of appreciation to all the first responders who helped in the aftermath of today's incident, including some of my fellow Members of Congress who helped treat those that were injured. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018

Please take a moment to say a quick prayer for those injured in the train accident this morning, especially those in the truck that collided with the train. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018

The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018

Gov. Kay Ivey also responded.

I'm thankful members of Congress who were involved in the train crash today are safe. AL's House GOP members who were on the train are doing well. I am praying for everyone involved. @Robert_Aderholt @RepByrne @USRepGaryPalmer @RepMarthaRoby @RepMikeRogersAL — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48