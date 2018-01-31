Introducing Fergie: The WAFF service dog in training

WAFF 48 News is teaming up with Service Dogs Alabama to bring awareness to the need for service dogs and the training it takes to become certified.

Fergie, a Golden Doodle puppy, will be hanging out in our newsroom throughout her training process.

She lives with a foster family in Madison County and will eventually go to a corrections facility to train with inmates. After that training is complete, Fergie will receive more specialized training for medical and psychiatric issues.

Service Dogs Alabama, formerly K-9s 4 Kids, is based in Hope Hull but has trainers and foster families across the state. The organization trains puppies to assist children, adults, and Veterans.

Service Dogs Alabama also works with schools, bringing in service dogs to help reduce stress, eliminate bullying and peer isolation, and build communication between students and teachers.

Fergie is almost five months old. She loves playing outside and enjoys carrying around sticks she finds in the yard.

Fergie will be joining WAFF 48 News on set and out in the community in the coming weeks and months. Be sure to stop by and say “Hi!” when we’re in your neighborhood.

