Mae Jemison student named Alabama JROTC cadet of the year

A big accomplishment for a student at Mae Jemison High School. She's been named Alabama's JROTC Outstanding Cadet of the Year.

Ayiana McDow, a junior, received the award from the Sons of the American Revolution.

She won the Tennessee Valley award earlier this month and has now clinched the honor at the state level.

The award goes to cadets at the top of their class who show strong leadership qualities, military bearing and general excellence.

“It's honestly an honor. I'm glad to be an example to other students and my other subordinates in my classroom at Jemison,” McDow said.

McDow will read her essay at the state convention in Prattville in a few weeks. Her application will now be forwarded to the national competition.

After high school, Ayiana he plans to major in biology or chemistry and has considered one day working for the government as a forensics specialist.

She also applied for a summer seminar with the U.S. Naval Academy.

“She is a prime example of the leadership that's in our building and I'm excited that she is being recognized for our community, our school and for her family,” said Lynette Alexander, principal at Jemison High School.

The SAR awards ROTC/ JROTC medals to foster the principle of the “citizen-soldier,” exemplified by the Minutemen of American Revolutionary War days.

SAR medal awards are presented by a chapter, a state society, or the National Society of ROTC (university level) or JROTC (11th-grade high school) cadets. Recipients are selected by the commanding officer of the ROTC or JROTC unit.

SAR / ROTC/JROTC medals are approved by the United States Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps and USAF services. Each service has notified its ROTC and JROTC units of this approval and has authorized presentation to its cadets or midshipmen.

SAR also sponsors the JROTC Enhanced Outstanding Cadet competitive award program for 11th grade (junior) level JROTC cadets. Winners receive a medal and monetary awards at the chapter, state and national level.

