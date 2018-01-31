Madison Co. Sheriff's Office conducting death investigation

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating body found off Jeff Road north of Highway 72.

Here’s more on this morning’s death investigation off of Jeff Road @waff48 pic.twitter.com/XaxGSreRrl — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) January 31, 2018

Investigators say the call came in after a woman saw a body on the side of the road.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Patrick Lamont Mastin.

The body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but investigators say it appears to be from natural causes.

