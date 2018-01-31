Preliminary hearing set for Athens capital murder suspect - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Preliminary hearing set for Athens capital murder suspect

Antonio Jacobs (Source: Athens Police Department) Antonio Jacobs (Source: Athens Police Department)
ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -

The man Athens police arrested a day after a man was found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle had his first court appearance Thursday morning. 

Investigators say they found a wrecked Chrysler minivan in a ditch on Highway 72 west of Hines Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. They said the vehicle left the highway and slammed into a utility pole.

Police said the man identified as 34-year-old Darius Allen had been fatally shot.

Police announced the arrest of Antonio Shalamar Jacobs, 36, of Elkmont Wednesday night. He is charged with capital murder.

Jacobs made his first court appearance on Thursday morning in Limestone County Circuit Court. 

According to court documents read during the hearing, Jacobs shot into the minivan driven by Darius Allen on Highway 72 Monday night when he crashed his van nearby.  

Antonio Jacobs is being held without bond and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 6.  

