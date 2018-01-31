Man in wreck found shot to death in Athens

A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle involved in a crash in Athens. It happened just before 11 o'clock Tuesday night on Highway 72 west of Hines Street.

Investigators say police found a wrecked Chrysler minivan in the ditch. They say the vehicle left the highway and slammed into a utility pole.

Athens police say the victim, 34-year-old Darius Allen had been removed from the vehicle by a relative before officers got on scene.

They later discovered that Allen had been shot to death. A relative telling police gunfire was heard coming from the area before the wreck.

The body was taken to forensics for an autopsy. This case is currently under investigation.

