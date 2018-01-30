Elkmont man reunites with woman who saved his life

It was an emotional moment.as Kendrick Miller embraced his savior from his hospital bed. There wasn't a dry eye in the room, and Miller's family is calling Kim Cawthron an angel who saved his life.More >>
Skies stay clear overnight and low temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20s.More >>
The Madison City Council took a big step in bringing Minor League Baseball back to north Alabama.More >>
A Huntsville man has been charged with attempted murder after a weekend altercation ended in gunfire.More >>
A man was killed in a shooting off Binford Drive Sunday night.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
At fire house 12 in Waipahu, firefighters aren't just worried about their own health. They're worrying about their kids.More >>
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.More >>
