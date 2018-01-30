Elkmont man reunites with good Samaritan who saved his life

Kendrick Miller recuperates in Huntsville Hospital after falling from a bridge in Elkmont on Jan. 21, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

Kendrick Miller and Kim Cawthron reunite at Huntsville Hospital on Jan. 30, 2018, almost a week after she saved his life. (Source: WAFF)

"I yelled for help as loud as I could for as long as I could and nobody could hear me."

Those are the words of an Elkmont man who fell 40 feet off a bridge and survived thanks to a good Samaritan. On Tuesday, they reunited in Huntsville Hospital for the first time since that accident.

It was an emotional moment.as Kendrick Miller embraced his savior from his hospital bed. There wasn't a dry eye in the room, and Miller's family is calling Kim Cawthron an angel who saved his life.

"Out of the corner of my eye I saw a hand wave and I didn't think anything about it until I passed by and all i could see was his face," Cawthron said.

Cawthron, who is from Rogersville, was driving home on Alabama 99 at the Elk River Bridge on Jan. 21 when she spotted Miller. He had been going to his father's house when he fell.

Miller had misjudged where he was on the bridge and jumped over the guard rails to get out of the way of traffic but was actually in the middle of the bridge.

"God was all over this. He was all over this because when I had drove by my intentions were not to stop, but you always get that little tug that says go back," she said.

She didn't know how bad of shape Kendrick was in but knew he needed help and fast.

"She is an angel. If it weren't for her I wouldn't be sitting in this hospital bed alive. It's amazing that I survived the fall she saved my life," he said.

It on his second attempt of climbing the embankment that she spotted him. He had fallen back down once before. It took him about four hours to reach the top of the embankment.

"I hit the ground and that was the last thing I remember," he said.

As he slipped in and out of consciousness, he climbed with just his left side of his body because everything on his right side was broken.

"I just kept looking up that embankment thinking that the only way I have a chance of surviving is that I have to climb that embankment with my bone hanging out of my leg," Miller said. "Thinking about him and my family is what kept me climbing and help me make it to the top."

Miller's mother was searching for him that night and called the sheriff.

Now he's reunited with his forever hero. The reunion resulted from Cawthron's family knowing who Miller is and seeing the Facebook post she made to pray for him.

"Thank you so much for saving my life. You saved my life," he told Cawthron.

Miller ended up with broken vertebrae, collarbone, limbs, ribs, a torn gallbladder, appendix removal, bruised lung and lacerated liver among other injuries.

But his family is now closer and counting their blessings.

"I have a long recovery to go but I think I'll make it, thanks to you and God. He is so good, so awesome," he said.

Miller plans to attend church with Cawthron once he can walk again.

"That message that morning was the good Samaritan so I think God was paving the road, making the way," Miller said. "Thanks for stopping."

Miller said this is just the beginning of his friendship with Cawthron, the woman who saved his life.

