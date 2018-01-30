Report: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office chief of staff suspended

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office chief of staff is suspended with pay, according to our news partner the Decatur Daily.

Sheriff Gene Mitchell told the Decatur Daily that Capt. Tim McWhorter was suspended with pay beginning last Saturday

Mitchell said it was a personnel matter and he could not provide details. He said an outside, independent agency will conduct an investigation.

McWhorter has been with the sheriff’s office for about 20 years.

