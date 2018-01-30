Outgoing commanding general applauds work at USASAC to support readiness

The man at the helm of one of the major commands on Redstone Arsenal is headed to a new assignment.

On Tuesday, one of the senior leaders said farewell and revealed the important work underway in the Army's security assistance realm.

There was a standing ovation for Maj. Gen. Stephen Farmen during a ceremony at the Summit.

Gen. Gustave Perna, commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, described Farmen as a solid, strong and selfless leader.

Farmen relinquished command of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) to Robert Moore, SES.

Moore will be acting in place of the commander as Farmen heads to another reassignment location, which has not been released by the office of the chief of staff of the Army.

USASAC is the Army Materiel Command's lead for security assistance enterprise. They execute security assistance programs including foreign military sales, partnering with more than 150 countries.

Farmen applauded the work USASAC is doing, calling it the backbone in supporting readiness and partnerships.

“USASAC is a strategic gem that empowers our international partners with the best Army capabilities and capacities we can bring to them. USASAC breeds interoperability which is so important to mission success in present and future battle spaces,” he said. “This is an important time for our Army and nation in light of world affairs."

A new USASAC commanding general has not yet been named.

Perna said Farmen made USASAC better, by building capabilities and partner capacity. He urged USASAC leaders to continue focusing on readiness and output to support war fighters. Farmen echoed that sentiment.

"I am confident in the team moving forward and I know you're well positioned to hold the line on what we've set in place," he said.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48