WATCH: President delivers State of the Union - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

breaking

WATCH: President delivers State of the Union

(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) -

President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address at 8 p.m. We will stream it live in this story.

[TAP IF WATCHING ON A MOBILE DEVICE]

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly