Trial begins in Marshall County child sex abuse case from 2011

A Marshall County man is going on trial for the sexual abuse of a toddler.

Adam O'Neal Frost is charged with sexual Abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Jury selection began Monday for Frost, who was indicted on the charges just over five years ago.

Prosecutors say Frost had sexual contact with a 2-year-old girl on numerous occasions in 2011.

The child later disclosed what happened when she was 3 years old.

Opening statements begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

