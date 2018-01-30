Mistrial declared in Marshall County child sex abuse case

A sexual abuse trial in Marshall County is declared a mistrial.

Trial began Wednesday morning for Adam O'Neal Frost, who is charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Prosecutors contend Frost inappropriately touched a 2-year-old girl on several occasions back in 2011.

The little girl reported it the next year.

The judge declared the mistrial during the state's presentation of the case.

Prosecutors say they intend on trying the case again.

