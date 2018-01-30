Propane company sues DeKalb County Schools over unpaid gas bill

A propane gas company is suing the DeKalb County school system claiming they won't pay their gas bill totaling nearly $100,000.

The allegations stem from a few years ago during the time there was a nationwide gas shortage.

United Propane Gas is seeking just over $94,000 from the DeKalb County school system, saying it was money owed to them from a contract signed in July 2013.

Court documents indicate the company provided propane gas to the schools but that the schools are withholding payment due to a previously unspoken requirement that someone from each school be present to sign for each delivery of propane.

It was during that school year UPG stopped service to some school districts due to the lack of propane.

A judge in neighboring Jackson county ordered the company to provide gas for its schools.

UPG is primarily suing for breach of contract and three other allegations.

DeKalb School Superintendent Jason Barnett denies the allegations, saying they will fully defend themselves in this case.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48