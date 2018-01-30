NASA gives look at hardware on SLS rocket

NASA says the hardware on their new rocket will help further deep space exploration as the project continues to move forward.

Members of the media were invited to a special event Tuesday at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville to see a key piece of the Space Launch System's flight hardware before it departs for the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for launch preparations.

The adapter will be part of the SLS rocket on the first flight of the SLS and the Orion spacecraft, a flight that will help engineers check out and verify NASA’s new deep-space exploration systems.

The Orion stage adapter will carry 13 small satellites and connect the SLS to the Orion spacecraft on the first integrated test flight.

For the more than 200 people who have worked on the big project, it was a proud moment to see things come together.

“This is a great day for us. It represents a lot of hard work from many folks here at the center, from designers to those who actually build the hardware. It was a great opportunity to bring that team together and recognize their efforts to bring us to this moment where we're ready to ship this flight hardware down to Cape Canaveral,” said Andy Schorr, deputy project manager.

“If you look real close on the inside, you'll see that a lot of the employees that worked on it had the opportunity to sign it. So that was a big thrill for them to know that what they have built is going to fly out in space with their signature and go into orbit around the sun for all time. It's fascinating,” said Brent Gaddes, lead on the Orion stage adapter.

“We'll be able to take these 13 satellites into deep space which is not an easy place to get to so they'll be able to do some great science out there and hopefully bring back some fascinating insight into the moon and other things out in space,” he added.

The adapter, approximately 5 feet tall and 18 feet in diameter, was designed and built at Marshall with advanced friction stir welding technology. Inside the adapter, engineers installed special brackets and cabling for the CubeSats. The CubeSats, which are small science experiments, stay safely stowed inside the adapter until after Orion has separated from SLS. These boot-box-sized science and technology investigations will help pave the way for future human exploration in deep space.

The Orion stage adapter flight article recently finished major testing of the avionics system that will deploy the CubeSats. It will soon be packaged and sent to Kennedy on NASA’s Super Guppy airplane. Once the adapter arrives at Kennedy, technicians will install the secondary payloads, and engineers will examine the hardware before it is stacked on the interim cryogenic propulsion stage in the Vehicle Assembly Building before launch.

NASA's Space Launch System, or SLS, is an advanced launch vehicle for a new era of exploration beyond Earth's orbit into deep space. SLS, the world's most powerful rocket, will launch astronauts in the agency's Orion spacecraft on missions to an asteroid and eventually to Mars, while opening new possibilities for other payloads including robotic scientific missions to places like Mars, Saturn and Jupiter.

“SLS is the first rocket that's going to be able to offer access to deep space for the secondary payload. Up till now, it's been mainly lower earth orbit, close to the earth,”said Paul Bookout, secondary payload integration manager for EM-1.

It was also a special day for students at Morehouse State University.

Their micro-satellite is hitching a ride on the maiden voyage of the SLS. It's called Lunar Ice Cube and it's a science mission to look for ice in the permanently shaded regions of the moon.

“We’re excited to see if they can push the frontiers of space exploration,” said graduate student Nick Counts.

NASA announced in the fall that it’s planning a first launch of its Space Launch System rocket no earlier than December 2019.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48