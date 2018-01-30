Self-defense claim denied in Marshall County assault case

A Marshall County man accused of attacking his neighbor says it was in self-defense. The defendant asked a judge to toss out the case on grounds of self-defense. The judge denied that request.

Michael Lane Rains lost his request to have the case dismissed in a stand your ground hearing Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon jury selection began for Rains who is charged with first-degree assault.

Marshall County investigators say Rains went to his neighbor's home in April 2014. Rains allegedly went to the lakefront home to confront the man about loud music. Investigators say he drove his truck to the home but was asked to leave.

Rains reportedly backed out in a reckless manner then came back. That's when they say he exited the vehicle holding a flashlight which he then used to strike the victim in the head and mouth area.

Court records indicate the victim had two surgeries and needed more due to the attack.

Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday morning.

