Marshall County man found guilty of assault over loud music

On Friday, a Marshall County jury returned a guilty verdict in an assault trial.

Michael Lane Rains was originally charged with first-degree assault, but the jury convicted him on the lesser charge of second-degree assault and trespassing.

Rains was accused of assaulting his neighbor in 2014 because of loud music. Prosecutors say Rains went over to Brad Fielder's home and hitting him in the head and face with a flashlight. Fielder lost some teeth in the attack.

Prosecutors argued Rains was angry over loud music coming from Fielder's home at about 12:40 a.m.

The judge said Rains cannot contact Fielder or his family while he waits for sentencing, which is scheduled for April 9.

Rains tried to argue it was self-defense, but that was denied.

