Closing arguments to begin Friday in Marshall County assault trial

Closing arguments will begin in Thursday morning for a Marshall County man charged with assaulting a neighbor over loud music.

Michael Lane Rains took the stand in his defense and it will be up to the jury to decide if they believe his story.

Rains took the stand Thursday morning telling jurors he was calm when he went to the home of Brad Fielder to ask him nicely to cut down the music at 12:40 a.m. when the assault happened.

He said he was worried about the victim because he appeared to be passed out.

But later he testified Fielder and his brother Chad then began screaming at him to leave their property or they were going to kill him.

Rains said he got in his truck and attempted to leave before the two brothers began assaulting him while in his truck. It was during that time Rains testified he struck Fielder in the head with a flashlight and was able to get away.

He denied he struck him in the face, knocking out some of his teeth.

On cross examination, he testified he came on the property to see people who he did not know and was not invited. He also testified he now believes it would have been best to call law enforcement rather than go over there himself.

The jury could get the case sometime on Friday.

