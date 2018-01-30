My Take - Financial Aid

We may be in the middle of the school year, but for high school seniors, next month is financial aid awareness month. Students who choose to pursue post-secondary education in Alabama can have many degree programs to choose from. Many students in Alabama can benefit from obtaining money to help pay for their undergraduate or graduate college education. Depending on the source, aid may be used toward certificate programs, career training, associate transfer degree, bachelors degree or masters degree. These scholarships and grants are "free" money toward their college education. Alabama scholarships may either be granted based on the financial need, or the merit of the student, so people from all walks of life are able to take advantage of the college financial assistance. Do your homework this month on all the great opportunities Alabama has to help with education.

I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?



