My Take - Facebook Changes

For the millions of us who are on Facebook, we do tend to wake up to a different world each day as Facebook endlessly changes what happens on our feeds. The latest change came earlier this month when CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced they'd start showing fewer news articles and less marketing content and ads. Instead, Facebook will try to move back to the days of showing users more content from their friends – pictures of parties and pets. As a TV GM you might think I'm concerned about this. And maybe I am, just a little. But I'm happy, too. Yeah, maybe WAFF 48 stories won't show up on your feed as much, but neither will a lot of the "fake news" posts that have taken over social media in the past few years. News stories with bias and anger, stories that separate us all and cause tension and stress. There's a lot of outlets out there that actually do it correctly, with journalism ethics, proper sourcing, transparency and accuracy. I go to Facebook for entertainment, not to be depressed or angered by endless partisan political venom. Maybe Facebook returning to its roots will be a good thing for everyone.

I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?



