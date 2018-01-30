What You Need to Know About the ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’

Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866! But what does that mean? Let’s break it down.

Supermoon

A supermoon occurs when a full moon, or new moon, is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit making it appear larger. The technical name for this is a Full Moon at perigee. A moon at apogee is at its farthest point from Earth, which is called a micromoon. Wednesday’s supermoon will appear 14% bigger than a normal full moon, & 30% brighter than a micromoon. A full supermoon occurs about every 14 months.



“Blue” Moon

I am sure you have heard the phrase “once in a blue moon,” which means something happens very rarely. The term has nothing to do with the color of the moon, but instead it is the term for second full moon in a single calendar month. A full lunar cycle is 29.5 days, so in order to see a Blue Moon things need to line up perfectly.

We won’t have to wait very long to see our next Blue Moon as it will occur just two months away in March but we’ll have to wait until May of 2019 for the next one after that. However, we usually have to wait around two and a half years between Blue Moons. Our last Blue Moon was back in July of 2015!



“Blood” Moon

While a Blue Moon does not appear blue, a blood moon actually does appear as a different color turning a blood orange color. This is all caused by a total lunar eclipse. That happens when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon. During this time the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow, also known as the Earth’s umbra.



As the moon moves through the umbra it appears red/orange due to light scattering. Sunlight is an energy that travels in waves, with each color having a different wavelength. Purples and blues have the shortest wavelength, while reds & oranges have the longest.

According to NASA, “During a total lunar eclipse, white sunlight hitting the atmosphere on the sides of the Earth gets absorbed and then radiated out (scattered). Blue-colored light is most affected. That is, the atmosphere filters out (scatters away) most of the blue-colored light. What's left over is the orange- and red-colored light. This red-colored light passes through our atmosphere without getting absorbed and scattered, before the atmosphere bends it (refracts it) back out, projecting indirect, reddish light onto the Moon.”



On average, a total lunar eclipse can be seen on a given point of Earth every two and a half years.

Mathematically, a Super Blue Blood Moon occurs roughly once every 2,380 full Moons. That would equate to once every 265 years. So basically, your great, great, great, great, great, great, great grandchild might see one.



What Can We Expect?

Now that we know what it is, we need to know when and where you can see it. Sadly, not everyone in the World will be able to see this. Due to this occurring near sunrise and our moonset occurring at 6:46am, we will not see the total eclipse in Huntsville or the Tennessee Valley, but we will see a partial eclipse.



Courtesy: NASA. Moonset times courtesy timeanddate.com

The timing of the eclipse can be seen in the image above provided by NASA. The eclipse will begin at 4:51 a.m. CST and will last until 10:08 a.m. CST. Totality will begin at 6:51 a.m. CST, so sadly those to the east of the Mississippi River will not see totality. The best viewing in the United States will be to the west of the Mississippi River. The image below shows exactly where the best viewing will be and at what time it should start at those locations.



Courtesy: NASA. The eclipse will be visible before sunrise on Jan. 31 for those in North America, Alaska and Hawaii. For those in the Middle East, Asia, eastern Russia, Australia and New Zealand, the “super blue blood moon” can be seen during moonrise the evening of the 31st

Forecast:

The good news for those in the Tennessee Valley and the Southeast, skies look to stay clear through the morning hours. That won’t be the case for everyone. The Great Lakes and the Pacific Northwest will be overcast due to snow and rain.

If you fall into an area that wont see totality or if you’re in an area expected to see cloud cover, don’t worry! NASA will be livestreaming the event starting at 4:30 a.m. CST on Wednesday, January 31.

You can watch the event LIVE by clicking the video above. NASA will have telescopic footage from a number of NASA vantage points. The Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, and the University of Arizona’s Mt Lemmon SkyCenter Observatory are all locations that there will be views some.

If you happen to get a photo of it make sure to send it to us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtag #WAFF48

