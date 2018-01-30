Escaped Lauderdale Co. Work release inmate arrested after trying to rob UNA international students

Florence police arrested an escaped Lauderdale County Work release inmate for a robbery.

Investigators say police arrested Corey Johnson for a warrant from the University of North Alabama police.

UNA police say Johnson allegedly attempted to rob international students at an off-campus apartment on West Irvine Avenue in two separate incidents.

The first incident happened on September 7, Johnson attempted to rob a UNA international student outside an apartment and was armed with a handgun. That student is still attending UNA.

The second incident happened on September 18, Johnson attempted to rob another UNA international student inside the same apartment and was armed with a handgun. That student returned to his home country

UNA police say they plan to interview Johnson later on Tuesday and believe he may have been targeting international students intentionally.

