Police investigate shooting on Knight Road in Huntsville

Grab a jacket/coat as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are back below freezing across the Tennessee Valley with the upper 20s spread across the area.More >>
Grab a jacket/coat as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are back below freezing across the Tennessee Valley with the upper 20s spread across the area.More >>
The Madison City Council took a big step in bringing Minor League Baseball back to north Alabama.More >>
The Madison City Council took a big step in bringing Minor League Baseball back to north Alabama.More >>
A Huntsville man has been charged with attempted murder after a weekend altercation ended in gunfire.More >>
A Huntsville man has been charged with attempted murder after a weekend altercation ended in gunfire.More >>
A man was killed in a shooting off Binford Drive Sunday night.More >>
A man was killed in a shooting off Binford Drive Sunday night.More >>
Huntsville police have identified the victim in Friday night's fatal shooting on Rime Village Drive.More >>
Huntsville police have identified the victim in Friday night's fatal shooting on Rime Village Drive.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.More >>
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 4, after being reported missing Saturday.More >>
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 4, after being reported missing Saturday.More >>
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.More >>
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.More >>
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.More >>
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
"He kept telling my son 'I want the money, I want the money.' My son said 'I don't work here,'" the clerk said. "I said 'that's my son' and he said 'I will kill your son.'"More >>
"He kept telling my son 'I want the money, I want the money.' My son said 'I don't work here,'" the clerk said. "I said 'that's my son' and he said 'I will kill your son.'"More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.More >>