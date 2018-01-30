Police investigate shooting on Knight Road in Huntsville

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Chesterfield Apartments on Knight Road just before 2 o'clock Tuesday morning.

Investigators tell us one man was shot in the abdomen inside an apartment. Police say some lights were shot out as well.

Investigators say the shooter ran off pretty quickly. HEMSI transported the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have no suspects at this time and they are still investigating.

