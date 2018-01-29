Madison approves lease/license agreement for baseball stadium

The Madison City Council took a big step in bringing Minor League Baseball back to north Alabama.
On Monday night, the council voted 7-0 on a lease/license agreement with BallCorps LLC for a stadium.
BallCorps, which bought the Mobile BayBears last year, has been exploring Madison as a possible move for the team but had not agreed on a venue with the city until Monday. The stadium is slated for Town Madison.
The lease agreement is for 30 years.
Mayor Paul Finley said the city will have to borrow $46 million for the 7,000-seat stadium and a $15-$17 million bond for infrastructure development.
BallCorps said they'll staff 20 to 25 people for the area if the team returns to north Alabama.
The city council hopes to finalize this deal at the next council meeting on Feb. 12
