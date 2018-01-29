Madison approves lease/license agreement for baseball stadium

The Madison City Council took a big step in bringing Minor League Baseball back to north Alabama.

On Monday night, the council voted 7-0 on a lease/license agreement with BallCorps LLC for a stadium.

[READ MORE: MLB approves sale of Mobile BayBears to company exploring Madison relocation]

BallCorps, which bought the Mobile BayBears last year, has been exploring Madison as a possible move for the team but had not agreed on a venue with the city until Monday. The stadium is slated for Town Madison.

The lease agreement is for 30 years.

Mayor Paul Finley said the city will have to borrow $46 million for the 7,000-seat stadium and a $15-$17 million bond for infrastructure development.

[READ MORE: Madison rezoning area in anticipation of potential baseball team]

BallCorps said they'll staff 20 to 25 people for the area if the team returns to north Alabama.

BREAKING:



A unanimous 7-0 vote from city council moves forward a lease license agreement for @MiLB potentially returning to North Alabama and Madison Alabama.

Stay with @waff48 for the latest tonight at 10. — Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) January 30, 2018

Mayor Finley saying

The magic number is 46 million dollars for a 7,000 seat stadium.



Mayor Finley discussing the impact on schools and roads.



They are discussing a 15-17 million dollar bond to help the infrastructure inprovement of transportation (ie, roads). — Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) January 30, 2018

The city council hopes to finalize this deal at the next council meeting on Feb. 12

[READ MORE: Exploration rights approved for potential north Alabama baseball team]

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48