Differing opinions: Will a minor league team bring an economic boost to Madison?

If Madison council members approve a minor league baseball team coming to Madison, how will that impact the local economy? There seem to be varying opinions on whether or not it would do much.

"If you start doing the math, there's very little financial return and there's never enough dollars to repay the cost of stadium," professor Nola Agha said.

Agha is with the Univehursity of San Francisco. She studies the economic impacts of teams and stadiums and issues related to Minor League Baseball. WAFF 48 News asked her about how a team in Madison would impact the economy.

"Minor league teams move to cities that will make them new stadiums because it allows them to maximize their teams. So team owners move where they can get the most public dollars, which makes you realize it’s a huge benefit to the team owner and usually a big expense to the city," Agha said.

But Madison Mayor Paul Finley says there’s a local demand.

"What we hear so much of is that ‘we're looking for something in Madison that's ours.’ ‘We’re looking for another thing to do that’s family-oriented,’” Finley said. “We're excited to see Town Madison take off at the level it needs to. There's a ton of excitement."

WAFF 48 News also reached out to professor Tom Pieplow of Athens State University. He specializes in management, logistics and supply chain management. He provided a statement:

“I have followed this topic since the book 'Stadium Games' was published in 2000 and the academic research is both clear and compelling - there may be no worse use of public monies than to build stadiums and arenas under the premise of economic development. This is significant, with roughly $2B in public subsidies annually going towards building new or enhancing existing sports facilities. The framework of each program is unique and returns will certainly depend on the mechanics of each arrangement and the degree of the public’s contribution. But when you analyze the data for virtually every major project over the past 25 years, the costs bore by the taxpayer far outweighed the returns actually realized. Possibly more telling is the fact that unless these public contributions are funded with a dedicated revenue stream, up to $2B comes at the expense of other critical government responsibilities such as education, highways, etc.”

But Finley wants to ensure folks that other important issues won't slip through the cracks.

"This community has so much growth going on, people want to make sure we don't forget about schools and roads. We're not,” he said. "We've got a ton of work to do, but man, I think every mayor in north Alabama and America wishes they had our problem which is a great school system with a lot of growth coming because this Tennessee Valley is just blowing up."

Other cities have success stories with minor league teams. We reached out to an official with Parkview Park in Fort Wayne. That park is also a centerpiece for mixed-use developments. A Fort Wayne spokesperson said since the ballpark opened in 2009, there has been a quarter-billion dollars in private investment downtown.

"We have 70 or so baseball games, but on top of that, we have hundreds of events where different groups or organizations utilize the facility,” said John Perlich, director of public information for the city of Fort Wayne.

Agha referenced the Huntsville Stars. She said when that team left the Tennessee Valley a few years ago, there was no real, noticeable difference to the economy. Agha said it's the same as when a new team arrives: there will be no real difference.

However, it’s important to remember Town Madison is a development that will host concerts, conferences, etc. The Huntsville Stars only featured baseball. So in a sense, it's comparing apples and oranges, and only time will tell.

