Conference to explore Veterans Treatment Courts, behavioral health of veterans

The U.S. Attorney is helping shed light on a big upcoming event geared at helping veterans who find themselves in the criminal justice system.

On Monday, Jay Town, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, discussed the day-long conference on veterans treatment courts and veterans' behavioral health at that will be held February 9 in the Charger Union Theater on the UAH campus.

Town says it's important for local vets to know about the efforts underway in the community to help provide them with key resources.

“The conference underscores and highlights the value of diversionary courts, especially the veterans treatment courts, for our veterans that enter the criminal justice system. Once they go through the VTC and the different levels and variety of counseling that's available- it's really a holistic approach- it's not that we give them their honor back. It's that they realize we never lost it in the first place,” he said.

Veterans’ issues and treatment courts for veterans are close to Town’s heart, because he served 12 years in the Marine Corps and is dedicated to making improvements for veterans dealing with injuries and issues from their service to our country.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs, University of Alabama School of Social Work, and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will present the conference to discuss Veterans Treatment Courts and their positive impact on making communities safer and helping veterans reintegrate into society.

“Veterans Treatment Courts: No Veteran Left Behind” will explore the structure and work that Veterans Treatment Courts provide to participating veterans, and the tools needed to ensure success for those veterans. The conference also will examine the behavioral health of veterans, who after long deployments or recovery from serious injuries have problems readjusting to civilian life.

The conference will include morning and afternoon keynote addresses, followed by panel discussions. Buffalo, N.Y., Judge Robert Russell, who is credited with starting the first Veterans Treatment Court in the nation, will provide the morning keynote address.

Dr. Eric Seemann, a counseling psychologist, U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Alabama Army National Guard, will present the afternoon keynote address. Seemann is the Veterans’ Services Coordinator for UAH.

Lt. Gen. Jim Pillsbury will also be a guest speaker during the afternoon. Pillsbury has 38 years of military experience and retired as commander of Redstone Arsenal and the Aviation and Missile Command.

Panels during the conference will address topics including the role of judges in Veterans Treatment Courts and the role mentors play in ensuring the success of court participants. Panelists will include Madison County Circuit Court Judge Ruth Ann Hall, Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Bill Bostick, Cumberland School of Law Professor and former U.S. Magistrate Judge John Carroll, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs General Counsel Beverly Gebhardt, Madison County Assistant District Attorney Emily Carroll, VA’s Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator Ahmad Brewer, and Madison County Veterans Treatment Court mentor Ray Zimmerman.

The conference is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Please click here to register.

