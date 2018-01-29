Remaining dogs from fatal attack in Jackson County ordered euthanized

A Jackson County judge has ordered four dogs believed to have killed a Section woman to be be put down.

[READ MORE: 1 killed after being attacked by 5 dogs in Jackson County]

Prosecutors argued the pit bulls should be put to death after killing Emily Colvin in her front yard. They brought in witnesses, including a man who said the dogs attacked his dog that same morning.

The defense argued the dogs were very gentle and brought witnesses who said the four dogs were never aggressive in their presence.

Five dogs were believed to be involved in the mauling death of Colvin outside her Section home in December.

One dog was put down by animal control when they said it became aggressive toward them.

On Monday, a judge took testimony on a state request to put down the remaining dogs owned by Brian and Melody Graden.

Nolan Nicholson testified he came outside with his dogs that morning and his dogs were attacked by the same dogs.

"I beat them off my dogs and got my dog up. She was tore up real bad, covered in blood," he said.

Nicholson said he then went to the Gradens. He said it was when he was leaving that he found Colvin's body.

Rose Frazier testified she was talking on the phone with Colvin during the attack and heard her screams for help. She rushed to the scene only to be attacked herself in front of Nicholson, who was in his car.

"She threw her gun in because she couldn't get it to shoot. I checked it and saw what was going on. I got out of the car and made a shot and they took off," Nicholson said.

It was a deadly rampage, and Nicholson argued the dogs should be put down.

"You're looking at probably at least a half hour to 45 minutes in between three attacks and it was a continuous roll," he said.

The judge ordered the Gradens to pay court costs plus more than $1,000 in upkeep for the dogs. They have 14 days to appeal.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48