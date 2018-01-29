Huntsville man killed in apartment shooting

A man was killed in a shooting off Binford Drive Sunday night.

Huntsville police say the victim was shot at an apartment in the 200 block. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Raemon Ross, 34, of Huntsville.

The shooting has been ruled homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

