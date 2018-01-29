Huntsville homicide suspect caught in Louisiana

Huntsville police have found one of the suspects in a homicide investigation earlier this year.

Huntsville police and U.S. marshals announced the capture of 28-year-old Charles Anthony Mosby. He was located and detained in New Orleans, Louisiana Tuesday.

Mosby is currently being processed for extradition from the Jefferson Parrish, Louisiana Sheriff’s Office and is expected to be in Huntsville's jurisdiction in the next two weeks.

Mosby became a suspect during the investigation of a robbery-homicide on Binford Drive on Jan. 28. Police say the victim, 34-year-old Raemon Ross was found in an apartment with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died.

Police say Ross was able to give them information before he died.

Investigators determined two people had knocked on his door with the intent of a home invasion robbery. A shooting ensued and Ross was hit multiple times. Police say both suspects fled, including Mosby.

Investigators indicate the investigation is not over and more arrests are expected.

