Albertville man charged with trafficking meth

(Editor's note: The initially news release listed this as a heroin trafficking arrest. A followup release was sent with accurate charges)

An Albertville man is accused of trafficking methamphetamine and other drug-related offenses in Etowah County.

Thomas Wayne Wilemon, 46, is charged with trafficking in meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

An Etowah County sheriff’s deputy said he saw Wilemon driving a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station on Highway 431 South in Boaz, Etowah County on Sunday. The deputy knew Wilemon had an existing probation revocation warrant for his arrest. He approached the vehicle and placed Wilemon under arrest.

During search incident to the arrest, the deputy recovered a small bag of methamphetamine from Wilemon’s pocket, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Commander Phil Sims reports that further investigation resulted in a soda can with a false bottom being found in the vehicle that contained approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine (ice), several needles, assortment of pills and digital scales.

An agent with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit was notified and responded to the scene.

Wilemon was transported to the Etowah County Detention Center without incident where he remains under a $100,000 property bond and a no bond for the probation revocation for previous drug charges.

Wilemon could face additional state and federal charges related to the drugs seized.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force participated in the case.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48