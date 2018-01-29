Scammers posing as sheriff’s office spokesman in jury duty scam

Lt. Donny Shaw, the spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, says people have been falsely using his name in the newest twist on the widespread jury duty scam

Crooks are using the name of a North Alabama public information officer to try to trick you into handing over money.

Lt. Donny Shaw is the face of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

As the spokesman, he's very visible in the community and online, constantly posting details about cases in his role as a public information officer.

Some con artists thought they'd pose as Shaw to try to run the jury duty scam, which continues to pop up all over the country.

Over the weekend, he was notified by a concerned Madison County resident.

“On Saturday morning, they received a call from me, someone using my name, and that they had missed a jury duty and that they were going to have a warrant issued against them. Before they got to the point where they were going to start asking for money, the citizen told them that it was Saturday and that they could get a number and follow up on Monday,” Shaw explained.

The resident did not receive any paperwork regarding a summons for jury duty.

They searched the phone number that was given for them to call back on Monday and it went back to Sylacauga, which raised more red flags.

They reported it to the sheriff's office and found out it wasn't legit.



Lt. Shaw has been posting about the scam on the agency's social media accounts to get the word out and let people know that's not how they operate.

“We're never going to call anybody and tell them that they missed jury duty. We're never going to call anybody and tell them that they have a warrant issued against them and by all means, we're not going to call anybody and solicit money from them. That's just not the way we do business,” he added.

He doesn't want anyone to fall for the tactics as scammers continue to take things to new levels, impersonating real officials within the sheriff's office.

“We're going to work hard to find out who is doing it and if anybody has become a victim, we're going to put them in jail,” Shaw added.

