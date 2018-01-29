Huntsville man charged with attempted murder after fight ends in gunfire

Charles Theodore Spears, 28, has been charged with attempted murder after a weekend altercation ended in gunfire

A Huntsville man has been charged with attempted murder after a weekend altercation ended in gunfire.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells us that deputies were dispatched to Madison Hospital around 10 p.m. Friday after a shooting victim arrived seeking treatment.

Around the same time, Madison Hospital reported another person with injuries may have been involved in the same shooting incident.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the incident began as an altercation between Charles Theodore Spears, 28, and Brian Ranmaker, 32, in the 100 block of Erle Phillips Rd. in Madison County.

At some point during the fight, Ranmaker was shot.

After being treated for his injuries, Spears was transported to the Criminal Investigation Division for an interview with investigators. He was questioned and later arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail for attempted murder.

Jail records reveal that Spears is a frequent guest of the facility. He has been booked on a litany of charges dating back to 2014.

Bond was set at $50,000 for the attempted murder charge, but because Spears was on probation at the time of the shooting, he’s being held without bond.

