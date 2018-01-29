Best public high schools in AL

Your child could be attending one of several local schools who made the top 50 best public high schools in the state.

Bob Jones and James Clemens in Madison came in at numbers two and seven in a recently released Niche ranking.

Grissom in Huntsville came in 9th and Muscle Shoals is 11th, Florence is 13th and Huntsville High is ranked 19th.

Surveyors took into account all 173 schools systems in the state and considered factors like state test scores, college readiness, and graduation rates.

