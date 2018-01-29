Publix offers prescription discounts

The Listerhill Credit Union says ATM skimmers were found this weekend at two local branches in the Shoals area.More >>
The Listerhill Credit Union says ATM skimmers were found this weekend at two local branches in the Shoals area.More >>
Following a soggy Sunday afternoon, skies will quickly clear overnight with low temperatures falling into the lower to middle 30s.More >>
Following a soggy Sunday afternoon, skies will quickly clear overnight with low temperatures falling into the lower to middle 30s.More >>
A head-on collision Saturday night in Cullman County has killed two people, according to the coroner's office.More >>
A head-on collision Saturday night in Cullman County has killed two people, according to the coroner's office.More >>
One of the victims in the Friday night shooting has died. He has been identified as William Walker, 19, of Ardmore, Tennessee.More >>
One of the victims in the Friday night shooting has died. He has been identified as William Walker, 19, of Ardmore, Tennessee.More >>
A Florence man has been arrested on over 100 child pornography charges following a grand jury indictment.More >>
A Florence man has been arrested on over 100 child pornography charges following a grand jury indictment.More >>
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.More >>
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.More >>
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.More >>
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.More >>
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.More >>
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>