Publix offers prescription discounts

If you fill your prescriptions at Publix, the company is trying to ease the financial burden for patients who take daily medications.

Publix just launched a program for patients taking 30 of the most common drugs and treating things like high blood pressure and allergies.

Patients would get up to a 90-day supply for only $7.50, regardless of insurance coverage.

Pharmacists say their goal is to help patients stay on track with their medications while cutting down out-of-pocket costs.

"Healthcare is definitely changing tremendously and so we're seeing more patients coming to the pharmacy with a lot more questions than they did maybe 5-10 years ago. So it's easy to say 'take your medication,' but when they can't afford it, that is very very difficult." Jeanie Grubbs, Publix Pharmacy Manager.

