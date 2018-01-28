ATM skimmers discovered at Listerhill Credit Union

The Listerhill Credit Union reports there were ATM skimmers found at two locations in the Shoals area over the weekend

The Listerhill Credit Union says ATM skimmers were found this weekend at two local branches in the Shoals area.

The first is located at 915 Woodward Ave. in Muscle Shoals and the other at the Florence branch on 2995 Hough Rd.

According to the press release issued, the impacted machines have been removed and a thorough inspection of all their ATMs has been conducted.

The fraudulent skimmers were on the two ATMs for less than three hours on Sunday morning, January 28, 2018. During this period, 48 cards were used in the two affected ATMs.

"We take our responsibility to safeguard the personal information that you have entrusted to us, seriously,” says Brad Green President/CEO of Listerhill Credit Union.

"We will be working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident and communicating directly with members who have been affected."

ATM skimming is being seen across the country. Unfortunately, this incident is only one of many that have impacted the community in recent years. Listerhill Credit Union is continuing to take measures to prevent this from occurring.

They say it’s also important for members to remain vigilant when making card transactions at ATMs and other places with card readers, such as gas pumps.

Listerhill Credit Union members who experience fraudulent transactions as a result of this incident will not be liable for any fraudulent charges.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of skimming:

Notice your surroundings. Check ATMs for anything that looks out of place before inserting your card. Be suspicious if you see anything loose, crooked, damaged or if you notice scratches or adhesive/tape residue. If an ATM/card reader looks or seems suspicious, walk away. Report this to the financial institution or law enforcement.

Scrutinize the size of the card slot. When you insert your card, it should go in smoothly, without force.

Cover your PIN. When entering your PIN, block the keypad with your other hand to prevent a possible hidden camera from recording your number.

Review your accounts. Regularly review your account with Listerhill Credit Union online banking or mobile banking and report unauthorized withdrawals or transactions right away.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48