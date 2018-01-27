Tennessee Valley 'Dreamer' weighs in on debate

On Friday, President Donald Trump blamed Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer for "complicating negotiations" when it comes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. At issue? The fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigr ants brought to this country illegally as children.

Trump tweeted that "negotiations have been made increasingly difficult by the fact that Cryin' Chuck Schumer took such a beating over the shutdown, that he is unable to act on immigration!"

A DACA recipient in the Tennessee Valley talked about his feelings on the issue. Victor Murphy said he feels "Dreamers" are caught up in the middle of a political fight of Republicans versus Democrats, and he and hopes people will remember "Dreamers" are “real people with lives,” contributing to American society.

Murphy's family moved him from Mexico to America more than a decade ago. Since then, he said he's worked hard to create a good life with school and different jobs. But he says Barack Obama's Dream Act completely changed his life.

“It helped me a lot. I’m able to drive, work to pay bills, just to go to college, that's a big change," Murphy said.

He said all thanks to DACA, he's now a senior at the University of Alabama in Huntsville studying engineering. He has hopes to work for the U.S. military eventually.

But for Dreamers like Murphy, the future is uncertain at best.

"It’s a little scary to think they have the power to remove something so many people have worked hard to get," he said.

Murphy said he understands why Trump wants to protect the border and crack down on immigration. But he said he wants people to know he doesn't think "Dreamers" are the problem.

"The thing is, in order to be a DACA recipient you have to have a clean record, be in school, you have to be a good person,” he said. “You have to earn the document. It's not like they hand it out to people who come in and apply for it."

