Shooting confirmed at Huntsville apartment complex - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

breaking

Shooting confirmed at Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments on Rime Village Drive on Jan. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments on Rime Village Drive on Jan. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police have confirmed a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments in the 6300 block of Rime Village Drive.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police have not yet given any further information. WAFF 48 News has a crew at the scene. We will bring up updates in this story and the First Alert News App.

