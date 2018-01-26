Shooting confirmed at Huntsville apartment complex

Four people have been arrested following a reported kidnapping in DeKalb County. A woman approached a home in Ider on Tuesday saying she had been beaten. The victim was transported to DeKalb Regional ER for further treatment. The woman claimed she had also been kidnapped. An investigation lead authorities to a location off County Road 146 in DeKalb County. Four people were arrested and two were charged with the woman's assault and kidnapping. Bradley DaKota Bell - Charged with ki...

