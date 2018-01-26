Police: At least 2 shot at Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments on Rime Village Drive on Jan. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police have confirmed a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments in the 6300 block of Rime Village Drive.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said they are still investigating, but there are at least two victims. He did not know their conditions.

Police said more information will be released Saturday. WAFF 48 News will have updates in this story and the First Alert News App.

